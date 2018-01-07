MUMBAI: An unemployed man was arrested from Mahishadal in East Midnapur district of West Bengal for allegedly harassing former Indian cricketer's daughter on Sunday.

The accused identified as DebKumar (32), had reportedly made 20 calls to the cricketer's landline number and passed lewd comments about his daughter. He had proposed to marry her and even threatened to kidnap her.

A complaint was filed at the Bandra police station following the calls.

“I saw her on TV sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love. I want to marry her. I fetched the landline number of the cricketer and called on it some 20 times. I have never seen her in person,” he told the police.

Police have also found a diary from his home wherein DebKumar had scribbled the girl’s name as his wife, said a senior officer from Bandra police station.

His relatives, however, said that he is mentally unstable and used to harass his parents at home.

“He is good at painting and is also very creative. But, he used to harass his parents. His father died recently. DebKumar had been undergoing medical treatment for the mental illness for around eight years now,” his relatives have said, the police added.

The police, however, are puzzled as to from where did DebKumar get the residential landline number of the cricketer. The accused would be produced before the magistrate and brought to Mumbai, the officer said.