MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg on Saturday evening. According to sources, well-known Hindi TV serials Bepanah and Haasil were being shot at the studio when the fire broke out. All the artists and crew members were evacuated and no causalities were reported.

“We received a call at 8.25 pm. By the time fire engines reached the spot in around 15 minutes, the fire had spread over a ground plus one building, and had covered almost 3,000 sq ft. Almost 150 people had been evacuated,” said deputy chief fire officer Shyam Kharbade. Early reports said the fire started in a generator in the studio.