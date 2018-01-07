A fire broke out on the first floor of three-storey Shiv Shakti building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Sunday morning, reported news agency ANI.

Eight fire engines, six water tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The fir e is reportedly declared as Level-3.

The fire is reportedly under control now, according to ANI.

The incident comes a day after another fire broke out at city's Cinevista Studio in Kanjurmarg area. However, no casualties were reported.

The Shiv Shakti blaze comes days after another incident at the Maimoon Manzil building claimed four in a family and left nine others injured.

#Visuals Fire broke out on first floor of three storey Shiv Shakti Industrial State building in Lower Parel; Fire under control now pic.twitter.com/J7rPwUtLl4 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

On Decmber 28, another major fire at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel left 14 persons dead.

