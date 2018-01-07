A visual from the site of the Cinevista Studio fire on Saturday. (Twitter Photo | ANI)

One body has been recovered from the Cinevista studio in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg suburb, where a massive fire broke out on Saturday evening, reported ANI. Media reports state that the body was of an audio engineer who suffered 100 per cent burns.

The fire has now been doused.

According to sources, well-known Hindi TV serials Bepanah and Haasil were being shot at the studio when the fire broke out. All the artists and crew members were evacuated and no causalities were reported.

“We received a call at 8.25 pm. By the time fire engines reached the spot in around 15 minutes, the fire had spread over a ground plus one building, and had covered almost 3,000 sq ft. Almost 150 people had been evacuated,” said deputy chief fire officer Shyam Kharbade.

A short circuit at a power generation unit in the studio reportedly set off the blaze, which is described as a Level 3 fire.

Mumbai: One body recovered from #CinevistaStudio where fire broke out last night. — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

On January 3, four people, were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri (East).

On December 31, a fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area.

On December 28, 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out in two rooftop pubs in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality.

