MUMBAI: The ‘1 Above’ restaurant, which was earlier in the day declared to not have contributed to the Kamala Mills fire, had flouted the fire safety measures issued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The conditional NOC was issued to the restaurant on November 23 with certain conditions that were not followed by the restaurant leading to the fire on December 29, killing 14.

In the notice, procurred by ANI, it is mentioned that “there is no objection to allow the party to use Open to sky terrace on the third floor of existing commercial building”.

The notice included guidelines which read, “The terrace shall be kept open at entrance/exit i.e. it shall not be kept under lock and key. Flooring of the terrace shall be non-combustible which means without provision of any synthetic flooring, wooden flooring, carpet, etc. Also, the furniture used shall be of non-inflammable material."

The guidelines also included electrical safety measures.

However, in the investigation that followed the fire it was found that none of these was taken care of.

In an enquiry report submitted to the Municipal Commissioner by the Enquiry Committee earlier in the day, it was stated that the fire started from the Mojo's Bistro and not from '1 Above' as believed earlier.

Following this, one of the owners of the 'Mojo Bistro' restaurant, Yug Pathak, was arrested.

The names of the two owners of the restaurant, Yug Pathak And Yug Tuli, were already named as accused in the FIR filed in the fire tragedy.

The report also stated that there were several violations of fire safety norms by both Mojo's Bistro and ‘1 Above’.