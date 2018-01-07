RAIPUR: A police jawan was today killed by suspected Naxals at a village market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

Assistant Constable Raju Lekam died after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by suspected rebels at the weekly market under Jangla police station limits this evening, a district police official told PTI.

Lekam who was posted with Bhairamgarh police station of the district was absent from duty for the past couple of days, he said.

The official added that on getting information a police team had rushed to the spot and further details were awaited from there.