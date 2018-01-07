GUWAHATI: The BJP president on Saturday claimed that the party’s rise to power in poll-bound Meghalaya was only a matter of time.

“I know the Congress government in Meghalaya is set to go in 2018 and a BJP government will arrive…. The departure of the Congress government and the arrival of a BJP government means development is set to arrive in the state,” Amit Shah said while speaking at a rally at Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills.

He said if voted to power, the BJP would work towards developing Meghalaya as a tourist destination. He also promised improvement of the health and agriculture sectors and generation of employment.

Elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland are expected by the end of February.

Pillorying the Mukul Sangma government for corruption, Shah alleged that Congress leaders had built bungalows in Guwahati and Delhi by siphoning off development funds allocated by the Central government.

“Central funds are looted by the Congress government. Today, over 45 per cent of the youth in Meghalaya are unemployed,” he said.

Union minister K J Alphons, BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge, Nalin Kohli, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya BJP chief K Lyngdoh were also present at the rally.

Shah is on a three-day tour of the country’s north-east, during which he will also visit Left-ruled Tripura and address rallies there. Compared to Christian-majority Meghalaya, the BJP is better off in Tripura, where it is growing at the expense of the Congress.

The BJP does not have a solid base in Meghalaya and is only trying to grow in pockets. The Congress has been in power in the state for 15 years.