KHARGONE: An elderly couple was today killed after a bus hit the motorcycle they were traveling on in Sanavad area here.

Police said that people, agitated and angry at the incident, then torched the bus after getting its passengers to alight.

The incident happened near Dhodava village, about 70 kilometres from here.

Superintendent of Police Kalyan Chakravarthi said that the bus was travelling at high speed and hit the bike on which Gulzar Khan (70) and Shakrun Bi (65) were traveling, killing them instantly.

He added that a child accompanying the couple was injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The official said a case had been registered and a hunt was on for the driver who fled the scene of accident.