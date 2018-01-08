MATHURA: Five people were killed and 22 injured in a head-on collision between a tractor and a pickup truck near Tentigaon village here, police said today.

According to SDM Varun Kumar, the accident occurred when the people were travelling in the tractor to Hathras after attending a ceremony in Managadhi village.

Its driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed into the pickup truck coming from the opposite direction, the SDM said.

Five, including four women, were killed and 22 were injured in the accident, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

"Four persons have been hospitalised while rest were allowed to go home after first aid," he said, adding that the condition of two was serious.

Those injured include the pickup truck's driver.

The driver of the tractor managed to flee after the accident, the SP said.