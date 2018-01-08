Faster train trips to Delhi expected

The second track on the Chandigarh-Dappar rail route is expected to be finally completed this year after missing five deadlines. It is expected that Chandigarh will then be connected with Delhi by a faster Shatabdi train running at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour, and the city might also get a Tejas train service and some other projects which have been on hold due to the lack of a second track. Indian Railways, meanwhile, has introduced upgraded features on the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express, offering enhanced comfort and hygiene, value-added features and improved interiors under its Operation Swarn.

The train has vinyl-wrapped walls in the gangway area, lavatories and passenger compartments, automatic odour controllers in the compartment area, anti-abrasive paint coating on the luggage rack, and Braille signage to indicate seat numbers and other instructions in the compartment area, gangway area and lavatories.

More highways coming

More road connectivity is also in the offing in the new year, as the Chandigarh-Patiala highway is likely to be made a four-lane one by January 31. The upgraded highway will reduce the travel time between the two cities by thirty minutes.

Also, the elevated road from Balongi to Khanpur T-point via Kharar is likely to be completed by the end of the year. Once the Rs 447-crore project is complete, the journey from Chandigarh or Mohali to Jalandhar or Amritsar will be faster, as it is estimated that 40,000 vehicles pass every day through the congested Kharar township.

A new road from Kharar to New Chandigarh is also planned. It will allow vehicles going from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh to bypass Chandigarh.

Panjab varsity to discuss harassment case

Panjab University has called a Syndicate meeting on January 10 for discussing an issue regarding the sexual harassment case against Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover. A woman senator had levelled sexual harassment charges against Grover. Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had ruled that the committee proposed by the Panjab University Senate on January 29 will investigate sexual harassment charges against the VC and not the Panjab University Committee against Sexual Harassment.

Police verification of autorickshaw drivers

If autorickshaw drivers and owners do not get their police verification done by January 20, Chandigarh Traffic Police will impound their autorickshaws. The police have made it compulsory to display the names of the autorickshaw’s owner and driver, their mobile phone numbers and their photographs behind the driver’s seat. This is being done to ensure the safety of the passengers following a recent incident in which a girl was gang-raped by an autorickshaw driver and his friends.

Court complex gets cameras

To help litigants, speakers have been installed outside all courtrooms at the Chandigarh District Court complex, as many a time they used to miss the name of the case when they were called for hearing. Also, 62 CCTV cameras have been installed in the 31 courtrooms i n the complex to record the proceedings. One camera is installed at the entry gate and the other at the back, where the judge sits.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com