NEW DELHI: Five national-level powerlifters, including Saksham Yadav, from Delhi were killed and one was critically injured when their car hit a road divider and crashed into a pole on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway early on Sunday.

Saksham Yadav was the world champion and had bagged a gold medal for India in Moscow last year. The six were on their way to Panipat in a sedan when the incident occurred near Alipur village near the Delhi-Haryana border. Saksham and Rohit were admitted to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Saksham was later shifted to AIIMS, where he breathed his last. The other deceased are Tikamchand, Saurabh, Yogesh and Harish.

According to police, the impact of the accident was so intense that the car rolled over several times and its roof was blown away completely before it hit the pole.

“They were speeding and some bottles were found in the car. The possibility of drunk driving cannot be ruled out,” a senior police officer said.

Saksham was a resident of Nangloi, while the others are from Timarpur. While weightlifting involves overhead movements, in powerlifting the weight is not directed vertically overhead.