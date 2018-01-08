MUMBAI: The person, who was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly harassing a former cricketer's daughter, was sent to the police custody till January 11 by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, on Monday.

The accused allegedly told the former cricketer's personal assistant that he wanted to marry the cricketer’s daughter.

“A person called up the former cricketer's personal assistant and told him that he wanted to marry his daughter. He also said he even chased the girl. He also threatened to kidnap her if her family dared to marry her with someone else,” said Preeti Jagtap, Public Prosecutor.

The police arrested the accused form West Bengal and seized his mobile phone.

A case has been registered against him under section 354 D, 509 and 507 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.