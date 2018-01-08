MUMBAI: Former Shiv Sena corporator, Ashok Sawant, has been stabbed to death outside his house in Maharashtra's Kandivali.

Sawant (62) was accosted by two men late on Sunday night who then attacked him with sharp weapons.

The incident took place when he was returning home after meeting a friend.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sawant was a two-time corporator of Shiv Sena from Samta Nagar.

Investigation in the case is on.