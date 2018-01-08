SRINAGAR: At least three militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

Security personnel first shot dead two militants and then a third who had sneaked into a nearby house in Kaneera village, a police officer said.

"The bodies are lying at the site," the officer said.

Personnel of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group of the police ringed the village following a tip about the presence of militants but were fired upon, triggering the fighting.