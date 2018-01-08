Mahatma Gandhi assassination case: Former ASG Saran files report before Supreme Court
NEW DELHI: Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Amarendra Sharan also an amicus curiae in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, on Monday filed a report before the Supreme Court.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed earlier in the Apex court seeking re-opening of Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.
The apex court had asked former ASG Sharan to assist the court as amicus curiae in the case.
A Mumbai-based IT consultant, Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis, has been filed the PIL.
According to reports, Phadnis' previous petition, seeking re-opening of the Gandhi murder case, was dismissed by a high court earlier.