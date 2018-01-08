LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said a person detained in Mathura on suspicion of being a terrorist has turned out to be a bonafide resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Aseem Arun said: "As of now no terror link has been established."

The person in question, Bilal Ahmad Rani, was detained on Sunday after he was caught travelling without a ticket on board the New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express.

Rani was behaving suspiciously and had to be taken for interrogation, Arun said. During which it was established that Rani was "a bonafide resident of Anantnag where his family runs a medical store".

The details of two other Kashmiris living with Rani in a Delhi hotel were also confirmed. They are also residents of Jammu and Kashmir. But they might face some more questioning, an officer said.