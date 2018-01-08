NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Sunday revealed that projects worth `31,930 crore are in the pipeline to decongest the national capital of its traffic. The projects also include the `6,000-crore Dwarka Expressway.

He added that the initiatives are in line with the government’s vision to ensure free flow of traffic in the NCR while minimising vehicular pollution.

“Works on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway are in full swing, and bids have been invited for the Dwarka Expressway,” Gadkari said, adding the Dhaula Kuan-Airport corridor decongestion plan has already been awarded.

The minister said the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is set to be inaugurated anytime now. It will be India’s first 14-lane highway. “The project will be completed in 14 months as against the deadline of 30 months. It will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut from three-four hours to only 45 minutes,” he said.