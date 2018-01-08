BARMER: Independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing that Rajasthan needed a new political party to provide an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress.

Beniwal made the announcement at a huge rally of farmers here on Sunday. He said the youths had seen through both the major political outfits and "their false promises" and were looking for a change.

Beniwal asked people to refrain from getting lured by promises he said Modi would make at Pachpadra while laying the foundation stone of the Barmer Refinery.

The farmers' rally discussed issues such as loan waiver, irrigation and employment for youths. It was announced that similar rallies will be organised in Bikaner, Sikar and Jaipur.

And in Jaipur, a third front would be announced to contest the next election.

The rally was also addressed by MLA Kirorilal Meena who said: "Hanumanji and I will work together to form a new government in the state.

"We will rule the state by following the 'JM' way where 'J' stands for Jat and 'M' stands for Meena, Mali, Meghwal and Muslims.

"JM also stands for Judicial Magistrate which means that we will work as judicial magistrates to arrest the BJP and Congress in the state," he added.

Meena said Modi had earlier promised to bring home the heads of 10 Pakistani soldiers for every single Indian soldier killed by Pakistanis.

"Now, so many soldiers are dying on the border. Why is Modi not keeping his promise?"