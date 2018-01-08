Gay rights activists and their supporters march during gay pride parade in New Delhi. (File | EPS)

The Supreme Court today announced a review of the controversial ban on gay sex saying no one should have to live in fear because of their sexuality. Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code criminalising homosexuality has been under scrutiny for over 17 years.

With the apex court referring the matter to a larger bench, here is a quick recap of the controversial law's recent history through five must-know latest developments.

After long years of deliberation, the Delhi High Court legalised gay sex among consenting adults in July 2009. However, in December 2013, the Supreme Court quashed the 2009 Delhi High Court order allowing gay sex and reinstated criminalisation of homosexuality. The court cited that making changes to the law was up to the lawmakers and not the courts. In 2014, the Supreme Court refused to review the decision while hearing multiple pleas on the matter. The following year, in 2015, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the judgment on gay sex should be reconsidered by the Supreme Court. He explained that the court’s verdict banning gay sex is not in accordance with "evolving legal jurisprudence". In 2016, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor brought the Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill seeking changes in Section 377 of IPC (unnatural offence) but it was defeated not once but twice in the Lok Sabha. Criminalisation of gay sex was thrown into doubt again in August 2017 when the Supreme Court referred explicitly to the issue in a landmark ruling upholding the right to privacy. The court provided a big boost to the LGBT community by declaring that the 2014 order, which annulled a Delhi High Court verdict decriminalizing gay sex between consenting adults was gravely erroneous.