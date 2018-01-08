NEW DELHI: An FIR against an English daily and its reporter for publishing a story on ‘Aadhaar details for sale’ has kicked up a storm with many calling it a case of ‘shooting the messenger’.

Lawyer and leader of Swaraj Abhiyan Prashant Bhushan, like others, expressed dissatisfaction. “Tribune reporter blew the whistle on Aadhaar showing how easy it is to steal personal info from Aadhaar database. Instead of rewarding her as a whistleblower, the govt has registered an FIR against her! This is why Modi govt has not notified Whistleblower law (sic),” he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, “Dear @rsprasad — how does filing FIR against journalist make sense? Shdnt FIR be against @UIDAI for allwng ds loophole 2 b left unguarded n 4 allwng violatn of privacy of enrollees whch is their fundamental right? (sic).”

The daily on January 3 published a report claiming that agents were selling Aadhaar details for as low as `500. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in its earlier rebuttal, said the daily was misreporting about the data breach. The FIR names the daily, its reporter as well as all persons that the reporter had contacted as part of the investigation.