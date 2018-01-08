AP file image of a grenade used for representational purpose only.

IMPHAL: Two persons were injured when a grenade was lobbed inside a grocery shop in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police said that two unidentified persons came near Raj grocery and lobbed the grenade inside the shop despite the fact that there were some persons buying various items.

Anish and Bijoykumar were injured in the blast and taken to the local hospital, where they are said to be out of danger.

The attackers escaped before police could reach the spot.

So far no underground outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack and police suspect that it might have been an extortion threat to the owner of the shop who happens to be non-local.

Official sources said that due to shortage of police personnel and paramilitary personnel, the district administration could not launch massive operations immediately to nab the fleeing persons.

The Manipur government had deployed police commandos and other paramilitary forces in Ukhrul district, but withdrawn them after protests by people, who said that as "political talks" are being held, the tribal-dominated district is peaceful and there is no need for additional forces.

On Friday morning, a Chinese made hand grenade was found at the no man's land near Moreh, the border town in Tengoupal district.