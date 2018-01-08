NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Delhi Police on the bail plea of accused Sukesh Chandrashekar, arrested in the Election Commission bribery case involving sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud sought the police's response and directed it to file a counter affidavit in the matter by January 22, failing which the it "shall pass appropriate orders".

Chandrashekhar, who was arrested on April 16 last year, was named in the charge sheet for alleged offences of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, making a false document and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police had on July 14 last year filed a 701-page charge sheet claiming that money recovered from Chandrashekar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

Dhinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by V K Sasikala, was arrested on April 25 and was granted bail on June 1.

The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Dhinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe the Election Commission officials.