MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday over the proposed chemical industry projects in Konkan region of Maharashtra, saying that they would not let the party spoil Konkan and its beauty.

Pointing that the chemical industries were “forcibly established” in Maharashtra, Thackeray said that Gujarat, on the other hand, was reaping such benefits of development as the bullet train project.

“Shiv Sena will not allow to spoil Konkan and its beauty and make Gujarat prosperous”, Thackeray said at Global Konkan Mahotsav in Navi Mumbai’s CIDCO exhibition centre.

The Shiv Sena Chief was referring to the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project and the West Coast Refinery and Petrochemical project proposed to go on floors in Ratnagiri district along the Konkan coast of Maharashtra.

“Appeals are made that development projects should not be opposed but why hazardous projects in Konkan? Shift these projects to somewhere else, who is preventing you?” asked Thackeray and added, “Mumbai, our Mumbai is not only the capital of Maharashtra but was recognised as the financial center of the country, but now Gujarat is being made as the new business center.”

The Shiv Sena has been opposing both projects citing these are hazardous to the environment as well as detrimental to the health of residents of the region.

“People are here, they have also their opinion, have you asked them what these people want? Every area has their own MPs and MLAs, and if their opinion is not taken or heard for development projects of their constituencies, then what is the point?” asked Thackeray.