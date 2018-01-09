NEW DELHI: Maldivian Foreign Minister Mohamed Asim will be on a three-day visit to India from tomorrow during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and discuss key bilateral issues.

Asim will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet Swaraj on Thursday, the external affairs ministry said today.

The visit of Asim, who is also Maldivian president's special envoy to India, comes amidst reported strain in bilateral ties over a number of issues, including signing of an FTA between the Maldives and China.

On reports of Maldives signing a free trade agreement with China, the Ministry of External Affairs had said last month that India expects that as a close and friendly neighbour, the island nation will be sensitive to its concerns in keeping with its 'India First' policy.