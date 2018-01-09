NEW DELHI: A court here on Monday declared controversial defence consultant and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari a "proclaimed offender" in an Official Secrets Act case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat declared Bhandari as proclaimed offender as the accused failed to appear before him despite lapse of 30 days.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police told the court that it had published the proclamation of accused in the newspaper but the accused did not mark his presence.

The Delhi Police booked him for alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act in 2016.