NEW DELHI: A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops and road-builders near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh “has been resolved,” the army chief, General Bipin Rawat, said here on Monday.

The resolution was reached through a border personnel meet that was probably held in Kibithu in Arunachal’s Anjaw district over the weekend.

“The Tuting incident has been resolved,” Gen Rawat told journalists on the sidelines of a seminar on equipment for soldiers in high altitude areas.Two dozers of the Chinese were confiscated after local villagers reported the building of a nearly kilometre-long road inside Indian territory, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The army chief said that the Chinese had also reduced the number of troops deployed at Doklam in Bhutan where a face-off that last 72 days was resolved last year. But the Chinese presence in the disputed area between Bhutan and China was continuing through the winter, sources in the army said.

After an exchange of words, troops of the Indo Tibetan Border Police and the Army pushed back the Chinese near the Bishing village in Arunachal. The area is not known to be frequented by the Chinese. But the effort to build a road inside India near Tuting, where the Indian Air Force has an advanced landing ground, sent alarms ringing.