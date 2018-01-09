MUZAFFARNAGAR: A statue of Gautama Buddha was stolen from a village in Muzaffarnagar district, triggering protest by Dalits, police said today.

The statue was stolen from Guyana Majra village yesterday, Charthawal police station SHO G C Sharma.

Soon after the news spread, angry Dalit villagers staged a protest in the western Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Police have launched a search for the accused.