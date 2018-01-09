KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Calcutta University's decision to award Honorary D.Litt. degree to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The petition filed by two individuals, Abu Taleb and Ranjugopal Mukherjee, found a mention at the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, on Monday, following which the Bench directed to file the case as a PIL.

The court has decided to hear the petition on January 10 and 11.