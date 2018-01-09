KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to install CCTV cameras in university campuses in the state to ensure safety and security of students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff members.

"We have asked the universities to install CCTVs in the campus," state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters at the state secretariat today.

Asked whether the education department would instruct colleges also to do the same, Chatterjee said, "We are discussing with the colleges regarding installing CCTVs." Staff members of a couple of colleges in the city were recently heckled by the students.

The minister said currently there is no plan to install CCTVs in schools in the state.