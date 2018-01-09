NEW DELHI: ON Monday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius and media reports of 44 deaths due to winter spread, the spar between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, too, witnessed a new low.

Referring to the death report, Kejriwal accused Baijal of appointing a “useless officer” as the chief of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a board responsible for providing shelters to homeless people.

He also targeted the LG for not consulting his government on important matters.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Media reporting 44 deaths of homeless due to cold. Am issuing show cause notice to CEO, DUSIB. Negligible deaths last year. This year, LG appointed a useless officer. LG refuses to consult us before appointing officers. How do we run govt like this?”

The Chief Executive Officer of the DUSIB is Shurbir Singh.Minutes after the Chief Minister’s tweet, senior AAP leader and MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted, “He is same officer for whom Assembly Committee recommended adverse remarks in his service record. Chief Secretary Kutty went to HC to defend this officer against Committee. Hon’ble LG will never act against such officers.”

Earlier, taking a dig at the Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said, “If Mr Kejriwal would have taken more interest in the homeless instead of his Rajya Sabha candidates, then we would not have heard about the deaths.”

On Monday, Delhi’s minimum temperture was much below the season’s average 5 degrees Celsius. Due to the fog, visibility reached 200 metres. Trains heading towards north India were delayed, while flights departing from and arriving in the capital registered a delay of 15-180 minutes.According to the India Meteorological Department, cold wave would sweep north India till the third week of January, but the temperature would start rising from the second week.