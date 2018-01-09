Members of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. (File image used for representational purpose only)

KUPWARA: The family of a research scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has urged him to return home after his photos went viral showing he had joined the terrorist organisation -- Hizbul Mujahideen.

The family of Mannan Bashir Wani, belonging to Tekkipora Lolab of Kashmir’s Kupwara district, was in for a shock when photos of Wani holding an AK-47 went viral on the social media.

The picture, reportedly uploaded by Hizbul Mujahideen, said Wani had joined the terrorist outfit on January 5.

Wani’s mother, who was distressed and cried continuously, urged her son to shun the path and come back home.

“I haven’t hurt you nor refused any of your any decisions. If I ever did anything, please forgive me and come back. Shun the militancy path and join the family members again,” Wani’s mother said.

"It was not expected that Mannan would join the militant groups. All family members are in a serious shock,” said Wani’s grieving father.

His father said that his son used to discuss his next step with him.

“Mannan was like a friend to me and I had never expected him to make such a decision.”

“The only heart breaking decision Manan took in his life was that he joined the terrorist outfit without letting me know. I wouldn't curse Mannan for the decision because he is mentally-sound and a well-qualified man. Mannan always took decisions that would benefit his career,” Wani’s father added.

According to friends and family, Wani was last seen holidaying in his hometown, after which he had gone missing.

Wani’s mother and sister were so shocked by the news that they could not utter a word. While the mother cried uncontrollably, Wani’s sister was in an unconscious condition, and kept murmuring that she wants “my brother back.”

Meanwhile, Wani has been expelled by the university.

However, the police earlier said that they could not rely on a photograph to conclude that Wani had joined the terror group.

The police is tracing Wani and his whereabouts as of now.