NEW DELHI: An FIR has been filed against the organisers of 'Elgaar Parishad' an event where Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid gave speech on December 31 in Pune.

The case has been registered under the section 153 A, 505(1) (B), and 117, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, earlier on January 5, Mevani denied of making inflammatory speech in Pune.

Addressing a press conference, Mevani said, "Not even a single word of my speech was inflammatory or provocative."

An F.I.R. was registered against Mevani and Khalid in Pune on Thursday under sections 153(A), 505 and 117 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The F.I.R. was registered after two complainants -- Akshay Bikkad and Anand Dhond - approached police and alleged Mevani and Khalid had made "provocative" comments in the event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon.

The dalit leader alleged that the 'false' F.I.R. is the brainchild of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiyia Janata Party (BJP).