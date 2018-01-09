MUMBAI: A fire that broke out in a chawl’s godown at Reay Road in Mumbai has been doused.

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot on Monday and brought the flames under control.

After Investigation it was found a short circuit led to the fire.

No casualties have been reported.

This incident comes after the massive fire in Kamala Mills compound that claimed the lives of 14 people on December 29.

Recently, a fire also broke out on the premises of Mumbai Sessions Court and in Cinevista Studio.