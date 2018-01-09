LUCKNOW: A fire broke out at the fifth floor of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office building here on Tuesday, police said.

The fire broke out inside the computer server room of the high-security office of Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan.

The fire sent the security personnel into a tizzy as the cavalcade of the Chief Minister was to arrive.

Fire tenders were rushed to the building, which also houses offices of senior officials.

Some electronic property has been damaged in the fire and the prima facie reason was said to be a short circuit, officials told IANS.