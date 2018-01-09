SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir on Tuesday while a civilian died in security personnel firing on protestors during clashes in adjoining Kulgam district.

A police official said acting on specific information about presence of some militants, police, CRPF and army men launched a joint search operation in Pehlipora village of Larnoo in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning.

He said while the search operation was going on, militants fired on the search party.

“The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, a local Hizb militant was killed,” the official said.

The deceased militant was identified as Farhan Ahmad Wani R/o Redwani Khudwani, Kulgam.

The official said the deceased militant was a hardcore stone pelter

“1 INSAS rifle, 2 magazines and 42 rounds were recovered from the encounter site,” he said.

Sources said two militants including a Hizb commander Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Moulvi escaped from the encounter site.

“They said Ashraf has received gunshot wounds. The troops have launched a manhunt to track him down,” they said.

After the encounter ended, the residents of Vailoo, Sagam and adjoining areas staged protest and pelted stones on the security personnel, who fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.

The clashes also broke out at the native place of the slain militant at Redwani, Khudwan in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The youth of the area took to roads and staged protest demonstrations against the killing of the militant. Chanting pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, the protestors pelted stones on the army camp in the area.

The army men in retaliation fired live ammunition on the protestors to disperse them.

The locals said two youth identified as Khalid Ahmed Dar, 22, and Yasir Qayoom Dar, 30, were hit by bullets.

They said both the injured youth were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where Khalid succumbed to injuries while Qayoom is undergoing treatment.

A police spokesman while confirming killing of youth said two civilians sustained bullet injuries when a mob pelted stones on army camp at Khudwani.

“Reportedly some unidentified militants from the mob also fired some shots towards the army camp. In the said incident, a youth Khalid, who received bullet injury on neck succumbed in the hospital”.

He said another youth injured in the incident is stable.

“Police station Kulgam has registered an FIR no 5/2018 and taken up investigations,” the spokesman said.

After the killing of militant in encounter and death of civilian in security forces firing, authorities imposed restrictions in sensitive areas of Anantnag and Kulgam districts in south Kashmir and snapped mobile internet services.