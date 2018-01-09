The Prime Minister said that as maritime neighbours, there is a vast scope for cooperation between India and Indonesia on development of Blue Economy.

NEW DELHI: Days before India hosts heads of ASEAN nations as guests at the Republic Day parade, Indonesia's security affairs minister today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indonesia is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In his meeting with H Wiranto, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia, the Prime Minister recalled the visit of President Joko Widodo to India in December 2016.

Modi said that he is looking forward to welcome President Widodo in India again later this month, when leaders of ASEAN countries will be here for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations.

"The Prime Minister said that as maritime neighbours, there is a vast scope for cooperation between India and Indonesia on development of Blue Economy as well as in the domain of maritime security.

"In this context, the Prime Minister welcomed the holding of the first meeting of the Security Dialogue between India and Indonesia," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.