SRINAGAR: 16-year-old Insha Mushtaq, who lost her vision after being hit by pellets during 2016 unrest in Kashmir, has passed the 10th class examination, the result of which was declared on Tuesday evening.

“After being blinded by the pellets, I never thought that I will continue my studies. However, my family members, teachers and friends stood by me and encouraged me not to give up and continue the studies. I am very happy today that I passed my 10th exam,” Insha told New Indian Express.

Insha was hit by pellets at her home in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in indiscriminate pellet firing by security forces on July 11, 2016, three days after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces. Burhan’s killing triggered over five month long unrest in the Valley.

Insha says she was helped by three tutors to overcome the challenges she had to face because of blindness.

“The tutors used to visit my house every day and read tutorials for me. They would record the lessons and later I used to memorise those,” she said.

Insha said her dream was to become a doctor and she thinks she has moved a step closer it to by passing 10th examination today.

“I will continue my studies and hopefully will realise my dream” she said.

Insha’s father, Mushtaq Ahmad said he was very happy on her daughter clearing the 10th examination.

“This is an achievement considering the trauma and ordeal she faced. This is the commendable thing she has done and we are all proud of her,” he said.

Mushtaq said an 8th class student used to accompany Insha for writing her 10th class exams.

“The school told us that as per rules the person, who can accompany and write Insha’s paper, must be an 8th or 9th class student,” he said.

Mushtaq said at times, they had to face nightmares when Insha used to cry due to examination-related stress.

“However, we, her teachers and friends used to regularly counsel her to lift her spirits. All of us are very pleased at her success,” he said.

He said Insha is determined to pursue her studies further and hopefully realises her childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

Asked whether Insha was undergoing any treatment, Mushtaq said, “No.”

“The doctors have given up”.

J&K’s former chief minister and opposition National Conference working president Omar Abdullah took to twitter to felicitate Insha.

“A special shout out to young Insha who was blinded by pellets during the 2016 protests and has cleared her 10th exams today. May Allah keep rewarding your hard work and efforts,” Omar tweeted.

The netizens also expressed their views on social media in which they hailed Insha’s determination and will-power.

“Congratulations #Insha for passing the matriculation exams with excellent marks. You are an inspiration to the students. A strong example that nothing can beat us. Kudos to your spirit,” (sic) tweeted one of netizens.