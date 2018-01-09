MUMBAI: Jet Airways on Tuesday terminated the services of two senior pilots - a woman and a man, who fought inside the cockpit of the Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight on New Year's Day.

“Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of 01 January 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect,” said a statement from Jet Airways.

The incident was reported when a scuffle between the pilot and the co-pilot began as the flight was scheduled for take-off to Mumbai, on January 1.

A Jet Airways spokesperson had said that a 'misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew,' adding the matter was resolved amicably later.

The Airline added the incident was reported to the DGCA and that the concerned crew were derostered pending an internal investigation that was since initiated.

"At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety," the statement added. (ANI)

