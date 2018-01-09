NEW DELHI: Dalit activist and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani today said he was satisfied with the turnout at the "Yuva Hunkar Rally" in the national capital, despite a "campaign" against it.

"Why should an elected representative or any citizen of the country be denied permission to take out a peaceful march, seeking social justice and the release of Chandrashekhar Azad," he told a television channel after taking part in the rally.

"There were around 2,000 people who had turned up, despite tweets by the police and a campaign claiming that the event was cancelled," Mevani said, adding that he was satisfied with the turnout.

When asked which tag suited him the best -- a Dalit leader or a youth leader -- the newly-elected Gujarat legislator said, he along with other youth leaders would rise above caste and religion and raise the issues the youth was facing across the country.

"Soon, we will expand by joining hands with progressive people and Ambedkarites. The presence of a youth leader from a Dalit family is also necessary," Mevani said.