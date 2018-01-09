NEW DELHI: Reigniting the homosexuality debate, the Supreme Court on Monday said a Constitution Bench would review its 2013 judgment which had upheld the validity of Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises gay sex.

The court has agreed to take a relook at its December 2013 verdict which dismissed the plea by the LGBT community. The review petition filed by Naz Foundation against this judgment was dismissed in 2014. But the case is still alive since the curative petition is pending before the apex court.The development comes four years after the apex court upheld the validity of Section 377 that criminalises carnal intercourse against the order of nature and has referred the plea seeking a revisit of the Suresh Kumar Kaushal versus Naz Foundation judgment to the larger bench.

During the hearing before the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, senior advocate Arvind Datar said, “Right to choose my partner is part of my fundamental right to privacy and thus protection should be given to us (petitioners).”The court then observed, “A section of people cannot live in fear of the law which atrophies their right to choice and natural sexual inclination. Societal morality changes with time and law should walk and change pace with life.”

“Order of nature is not a constant phenomenon. Social morality also changes from age to age. Law copes with life and accordingly change takes place. The morality that public perceives, the Constitution may not conceive of,” the bench said.

It said a section of the society which exercises its free will cannot be compelled to live in fear of the law. Unless such law is backed by constitutional sanction, it shall be unbecoming of a civilised society. It also laid emphasis on ‘consensual sex between adults’ to prevent children from falling prey thereto and to ensure the protection of children in all spheres.

To criminalise or not to criminalise

Naz Foundation filed a petition in 2001 in Delhi HC, which in 2009 decriminalised Section 377

SC, in its order, referred to the privacy judgment and terms like social and constitutional morality, choices of sexual preferences

It said the penal provision, which deals with carnal sex involving animals and children will not be dealt with by the larger benchx

Noting that the curative petition against its 2013 verdict is pending before a five-judge Constitution bench, the SC said the present petition will also be heard by the same larger bench

As many as 26 countries have decriminalised gay sex