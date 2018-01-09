MUMBAI: After introducing direct election of presidents of municipal councils, nagar panchayats and industrial townships, the Maharashtra government today proposed to grant them financial powers and partial stability of tenure.

The direct election of presidents of municipal councils and nagar panchayats was introduced last year.

However, Chief Executive Officers of municipal councils can scrap any proposal by the civic body that is not consistent with state laws, policies and programs, as per the proposal.

The state cabinet today approved a proposal to amend the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965.

As per the proposed amendment, directly-elected municipal council/Nagar Panchayat presidents cannot be removed from their post for the first two-and-a-half years.

After this period, corporators can demand their removal on the grounds of misbehaviour.

Allegations of misbehaviour shall be probed by the collector, who will submit a report to the state government.

The government will decide whether to remove the president.

The proposed amendment also provides that the general body of municipal council meet every month, instead of the present requirement of meeting every two months.

At these meetings, opinion of the Chief Executive Officer will be binding.

Minutes of the general body meeting shall be finalised within seven days and uploaded on the civic body's website.