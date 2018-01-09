MUMBAI: Based on a complaint filed by veteran actor Saira Banu, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a local builder, Samir Bhojwani, for allegedly cheating her husband Dilip Kumar to the tune of over Rs 250 crore.



The EOW registered the case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an FIR lodged on January 4, Banu alleged that Bhojwani, on the basis of forged documents, illegally staked ownership of a land in Pali Hill, Bandra, whose rights were acquired by Dilip Kumar on September 25, 1953.

“Along with the officers of Sub-registrar of Assurance, Andheri, and others, the said Samir Bhojwani had hatched a well-planned criminal conspiracy to commit the serious offences of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, with a fraudulent intention to cause wrongful gain to himself and wrongful loss to us”, the statement read.