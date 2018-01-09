NEW DELHI: Submitting a report on the Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, senior advocate and amicus curiae Amarendra Sharan on Monday informed the Supreme Court that there is no need to re-investigate the case.

Mentioning the case before a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde, Sharan said claims regarding existence of British special intelligence unit by the name Force 136 and its alleged role in the assassination was not substantiated.

The report also states there is no evidence to prove that Mahatma was killed by anyone else other than Nathuram Godse.

“Bullets which pierced Gandhi’s body, pistol from which it was fired, assailant who fired bullets, conspiracy and ideology which led to assassination have all been duly identified. No material has come to light to throw any doubt. There is no need either of a re-investigation or to constitute a fresh fact finding commission with respect to Mahatma Gandhi assassination case,” stated the report after examining the old records running into more than 4,000 pages.The court will hear the case further on January 12.