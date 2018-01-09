NEW DELHI: In an apparent dig at China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday India was not eyeing foreign territories and exploiting anyone's resources.

"We do not intend to exploit anyone's resources, nor we are eyeing anyone's territory. Our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development," Modi said, addressing the Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference here.

The remarks come amid India's strong objections to Chinese investments in the disputed Pakistan-administered Kashmir where Beijing is constructing roads and power projects.

It was the first PIO Parliamentary Conference to be held at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri. India celebrates January 9 as the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) to mark the contribution of overseas persons with Indian origin in building India. Some 124 Members of Parliament and 17 mayors from 23 countries are participating in the conference.

Modi in his speech said his government was following the "guiding priciple" of "reform to transform" that helped India to move way ahead of the "jaisa pehle tha vaisa chalta rahega, kuch badlega nahi" attitude.

"Thinking, aims and aspirations of our people are on an all time high and that is because of the transformation the country is going through. The World BAnk, the IMF, Moody's are looking at India in a positive way."

He said the government's aim was to root out corruption and with the implementation of GST, it has removed many tax slabs and brought about transparency in transactions in various businesses.

"Keeping in mind the needs of 21st century, the government is increasing the investment in technology, transportation," he said.

Modi praised the contribution of overseas Indians in "influencing the geo-politics of where you live and how you are making policies".

"We feel proud. If I talk about politics, I can see that there is a mini world Parliament of Indian origin sitting in front of me. I can imagine how happy your ancestors must be on seeing you all here."

He said 21st Century was being considered the Asian century and India would be a major player and "you shall feel proud about our growth, hence inspiring us to work even harder".