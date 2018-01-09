One gets life term for gunning down woman in Uttar Pradesh
By PTI | Published: 09th January 2018 09:00 PM |
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 10:11 PM | A+A A- |
MUZAFFARNAGAR: A fast track court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a woman and injuring two of her family members over a land dispute in July 2007.
Judge Manoj Mishra convicted Vedpal alias Vedu under IPC sections 302 and 307 and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 18,000 on him.
According to prosecution, 48-year-old Boti was killed and two of her family members seriously injured when the three accused, including Vedpal, opened fire at them over a land dispute at Rehkada village on July 27, 2007.
The other accused Amit died during trial while Moto Singh has been absconding.