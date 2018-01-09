MUZAFFARNAGAR: A fast track court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a woman and injuring two of her family members over a land dispute in July 2007.

Judge Manoj Mishra convicted Vedpal alias Vedu under IPC sections 302 and 307 and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 18,000 on him.

According to prosecution, 48-year-old Boti was killed and two of her family members seriously injured when the three accused, including Vedpal, opened fire at them over a land dispute at Rehkada village on July 27, 2007.

The other accused Amit died during trial while Moto Singh has been absconding.