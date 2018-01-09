JAMMU: Opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress MLAs on Tuesday disrupted the Jammu and Kashmir assembly proceedings over Speaker Kavinder Gupta apparently attending a meeting of the ruling PDP-BJP coalition.

The protesting MLAs questioned the impartiality of the Speaker.

The meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition took place here on Sunday.

Gupta tried to cool tempers by saying: "It was not a meeting. I attended a dinner and if that has annoyed the members, I will not repeat the same."

Meanwhile, Independent MLA, Engineer Rashid started shouting in the House demanding the construction of tunnels in Gurez and Karnak areas for connectivity during winters of far-flung areas.