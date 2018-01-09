HYDERABAD: A student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) died and her two friends were severely injured on Tuesday morning after the car they were travelling in lost control and turned turtle near Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

Police have recovered an alcohol bottle from the car and suspect that the three were under the influence of alcohol while driving.

The deceased was identified as Ananya Goel (21) — a first-year MA student at UoH from Uttar Pradesh. Her friends, Nikitha and Nithin, who sustained injuries have been admitted to a private hospital.

The accident took place at around 3 am near Burjuguda thanda when the trio was heading to Shamshabad for a long drive in their Hyundai i20 car after celebrating Nitin's birthday at midnight in Gachibowli, said the police.

According to the Shamshabad police, Ananya died on the spot after receiving a severe head injury while the others were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The injured are under observation and the police have collected their blood samples for analysis.

Shamshabad sub-inspector S Suresh said, "An alcohol bottle has been recovered from the car. We have collected the blood samples of the duo and informed the parents of the deceased girl, who is a UoH student."