LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning when his wife, Afsa Ansari, arrived to meet him in Banda jail where the mafia-don-turned politician is incarcerated.

As per the sources, even the wife suffered a heart attack after seeing Ansari in pain inside the jail. Both were rushed to the trauma centre of the district hospital in critical condition and referred later to state capital Lucknow. Mukhtar had not been keeping well for quite some time.

The sources said that Mukhtar complained of pain in chest while talking to his wife who also suffered the attack on seeing Ansari suffering. According to Dr KL Pandey of Banda district hospital, both had excruciating pain in the chest. Mukhtar is reported to have other medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension as well.

Reacting to the medical condition of Ansari, Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said the government was taking every step to ensure speedy and quality treatment to the BSP MLA. “I have sought a joint report from Banda DM and SSP,” he claimed adding that initially it was being planned to refer both Ansari and his wife to Kanpur Medical College, but they may be brought to KGMU for better treatment.

Mukhtar Ansari is the BSP MLA from Mau assembly constituency. He had merged his Qaumi Ekta Dal just ahead of 2017 UP Assembly elections. He won from the Mau Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh a record five times. Mukhtar Ansari has been in jail since 2015 under various criminal sections including murder, abduction, extortion, etc.

In June 2016, Ansari had announced QED’s merger with Samajwadi Party in presence of Shivpal Yadav, the then state unit president of the party. However, the move was soon cancelled after a vehement opposition by Akhilesh Yadav. This triggered a major feud between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal, culminating in a split in the party before they got back just in nick of time for the assembly polls.

After Yogi Adiyanath government came to power in 2017, Ansari was shifted first to Unnao Jail and then to Banda jail from Lucknow.