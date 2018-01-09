KANNAUJ: An eight-year-old girl’s body has been recovered from a farm, stuffed in a bag, after she was allegedly gangraped and murdered in the district, police said on Monday.

The victim was abducted on Sunday when she had gone out of her house to a shop and the body was recovered on Monday.

She was allegedly abducted by men from her village.

The police have also found blood stained clothes during the searches at a house of one of the accused persons.

Kannauj Additional Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said the culprits would be captured soon.

Meanwhile, the villagers, on Monday, staged a protest accusing the police of inaction.