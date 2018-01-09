MUMBAI: The RSS has decided not to avail any benefits offered to its Swayamsevaks, especially the Pracharaks, detained under MISA during emergency by the government. The decision was taken at a recent meeting at Nagpur and is being conveyed to those who were active back then, said a senior functionary requesting anonymity.

At the recent winter session at Nagpur the state government had announced its decision to award the status of “Freedom Fighter” to RSS Swayamsevaks and other MISA detainees during Emergency. A monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 too has been sanctioned for them. However, some of the RSS volunteers had said even back then that the decision was against their ideals and principles.

RSS is a voluntary force. Swayamsevaks work for the society and the country. They pledge to work selflessly. The society supports Swayamsevaks and especially the Pracharaks while they are working for the society. Hence it has been decided that Pracharaks strictly won’t avail any of the benefits, while in case of other Swayamsevaks the decision has been left to them, said the RSS functionary.

Pracharaks are the dedicated full-time workers who leave behind their family and home to work for the RSS.

The government on their part might be right, but, it has been decided that the RSS won’t seek benefits for the work done for the society, the functionary clarified adding that the similar stand was conveyed to all concerned people when similar decisions were made by the various state governments including those of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the past.

RSS takes up agitations as they are the need of the society at that particular time. It won’t be correct to expect anything in return and hence it has been decided not to seek the status or the honorarium, the functionary added.